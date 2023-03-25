The Blacklist season 10 episode 5 spoilers: Wujing, Vesco meet

As we work to get yourselves prepared for The Blacklist season 10 episode 5 on NBC this weekend, there is a lot to be excited for. After all, consider where we are! We are officially on the other side of the 200th episode, and once again Raymond Reddington is in a pretty precarious position.

So what is at the center of it this time around? Let’s just say that it is tied once more to Wujing or, to be specific, the fact that he has now gone to Robert Vesco with the truth about Reddington’s arrangement with the FBI.

At this point, we probably do not have to tell you that this is going to be a particularly challenging story to see unfold. Vesco and James Spader’s character have a long and storied history, and we don’t think that Robert necessarily wants to turn him over to some dangerous assassin. However, at the same time it is understandable if he feels betrayed about everything that happened — why wouldn’t he, all things considered?

The one thing that Reddington may hang his hat on here is the fact that he wasn’t the one responsible for Vesco going behind bars in the first place; also, there’s another component here in that he’s responsible for getting him out. We do think that on some level, both of these will be brought into consideration. Our thinking at the moment is that we’re going to see Robert try to be double agent — or, at the very least, he’ll think about it.

If you do want to get a larger sense of the conversation Reddington and Vesco are going to have, just head over to The AV Club and watch the preview now.

What do you think we will see Robert Vesco decide moving into The Blacklist season 10 episode 2?

