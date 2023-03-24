Is BMF new tonight on Starz? If you are amped-up and eager to dive more into Meech and Terry’s journey, it is hard to blame you.

Unfortunately, that does not mean that it is going to happen anytime soon. Last week was the enormous season 2 finale, which now means we’re left to linger on that cliffhanger for a good while. It’s easy to assume that Terry will be fine, largely because there’s at least a certain adherence to the true story that needs to be followed. After all, we do know where these two characters eventually end up, even if there is some room to explore and deviate along the way.

The one silver lining we can offer, at least for the time being, is that there is another season coming. Not only that, but 50 Cent may be executive-producing some spin-offs and the network could be preparing a larger universe. Isn’t that an easy thing to be excited about? For the time being, we tend to think so, even if we’re saying that blindly without much knowledge as to what some of the other shows are or even when they would air.

In general, let’s just go ahead and say that the next batch of episodes is going to further document the rise of the empire like never before, where we see new obstacles but also victories for Meech and Terry along the way. This show revels in the twists and turns, but also the specific time and place. We hope that it will live up to the hype.

As for when we’ll see it…

If we get it before spring 2024, we’ll consider it a miracle given how much this network is slow-playing a lot of their content at the moment. Remember that it took well over a year for season 2 to arrive after season 1.

