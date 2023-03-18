BMF season 3 premiere date at Starz: How long of a wait?

In the wake of yesterday’s big season 2 finale, we don’t think anyone should be shocked there’s a demand for a BMF season 3 at Starz.

Of course, in some ways you can argue that there’s a predictability to what lies ahead now after what we saw in the closing minutes of the finale. Obviously, the writers are not going to be killing off Terry since he’s so huge a part of this show! Yet, there are some other ways that they could throw some consequences at him. The new season could feature the BMF operation more successful than ever, but also carrying with it more consequences. While we do have a rough understanding of where the story is going — this is, after all, based on true events — we do think there’s enough wiggle room throughout to create a few different surprises.

So how long are we going to be stuff waiting for more from this particular world? This is where things do get ambiguous, and also a little bit confusing.

After all, go ahead and remember this — Starz in general right now is taking a long time to release a lot of their different shows. We’d be giving everyone false hope if we were to come out here right now and say that January 2024 feels super-realistic. If we could get the third season at any point before the summer of next year, we’d be happy. We could be waiting a solid year, if not slightly longer, to see what’s next depending on how the upcoming episodes are scaled out.

If there is one thing that we can say right now when it comes to reasons to be hopeful, it’s this: BMF already has a season 3 renewal and has for a little while. That may help everyone when it comes to getting some stories prepared in advance.

Related – Check out some other discussion all about the BMF season 2 finale and what transpired

How long do you think we are going to be waiting to see a BMF season 3 over at Starz?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some additional updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







