Dear Edward season 2 renewal: Show ep on odds at Apple TV+

Coming out of this week’s season 1 finale, what are the ultimate odds here for a Dear Edward season 2 renewal? Are we officially at the end?

Well, we should note once more that at the time of this writing, the folks at Apple TV+ have yet to say anything 100% definite when it comes to the future. However, there is still a ton of hope that we’ll see more down the road and we’ll have to wait and see what is decided. The producers certainly want there to be something more, so let’s cross our fingers and hope for the best.

Speaking on the subject of the future further right now to The Hollywood Reporter, here at least some of what executive producer Jason Katims had to say on the subject:

I’m still waiting to hear. Apple has been really great and supportive. Creatively, they’re big fans of the show and now they need to go through their process to see how the show does. We’re hoping to hear soon. And we’re hoping for good news.

Of course, all of this is encouraging, and we do think that a producer of Katims’ pedigree (remember his work on Friday Night Lights and Parenthood) is always going to get a favorable look from some of the powers-that-be. We’ve seen already that Apple TV+ does tend to like working with either big-name casts or big-name producers and at this point, we have a hard time thinking that this is about to change. It’s certainly a situation to monitor over the next few weeks.

Odds are, we will know by the end of the spring whether this show is coming back or not; often, this is a streaming service that tends to give their shows a couple of seasons to find an audience, but this is an era of TV where we are starting to see people become more hesitant for financial reasons.

What do you think the chances are that we see a Dear Edward season 2 on Apple TV+ down the road?

