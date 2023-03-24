Is Connie Britton leaving Dear Edward and her role of Dee Dee following the season 1 finale on Apple TV+? At this point, we understand why the questions would be out there. Just look at how her story ended! The character and her daughter Zoe took off to Los Angeles, and it is worth noting that the Friday Night Lights alum only had a one-year deal for the show. (This is something that Britton seems to be a master of, given that she had a similar deal with 9-1-1 in the past.)

So is there a chance that Connie could still return? Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, show boss Jason Katims made it clear that as of right now, so much is going to depend on her own interests moving forward:

I don’t know yet. It’s been such a joy to work with Connie on the show and she’s really enjoyed it. Should we get a second season, I would love to continue telling that story for Dee Dee but it would depend on her schedule and interests. It’s too early to know for sure one way or the other. But it’s definitely a character that I love. And it was great to work with Connie again. But in a perfect world, yes, I’d love to keep her character going.

Ultimately, this is one of those things that we’ll have to wait and see on, mostly because we’re going to have to wait and figure out if there is even going to be a season 2 down the road. That’s far from a sure thing at present, and we could be waiting for a few months at least to figure that out.

Even if Connie isn’t around full-time, isn’t there still a chance that we see her here and there? That’s certainly not something that we would rule out as a possibility at present.

