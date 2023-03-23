Dear Edward season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

As we get ready for the end of season 1, this is the perfect time to wonder: Will there be a Dear Edward season 2 renewal at Apple TV+? Or, is this poised to be the end of the road?

When you think about the show on paper, it is easy to think that it would be a big success. You have a prolific producer at the center of it in Jason Katims, known for such heartfelt hits as Friday Night Lights and Parenthood. Meanwhile, you also have a fantastic cast led by Connie Britton (also of Friday Night Lights) and former Orange is the New Black star Taylor Schilling. It is so easy to assume that this show would have been one of those success stories that bubbles underneath the surface before becoming a big hit.

So is that what we got at the end of the day? Well, not exactly. While it is clear that Dear Edward is going to have its fans, it was met with a surprisingly mixed critical reception. Meanwhile, it hasn’t generated to date the sort of word-of-mouth you would expect from a show executive-produced by Katims. Apple TV+ is still looking for more hits to go along with Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and also Severance — they may have felt like this one would be perfect.

At the moment, there is no official word as to whether we’re going to get a Dear Edward season 2 or not, and this could admittedly go either way. Apple TV+ does have a better track record of renewing shows than a lot of its competitors, but they could also feel like season 1 tells a satisfying enough story for them. Or, they could decide that the viewership isn’t there or the budget, in proportion to said viewership, does not make it worthwhile.

Either way, we anticipate a decision will be made within the next month or two. Typically, streaming services tend to not draw out this sort of decision, as there is nothing to be gained from keeping people wondering about this stuff for some substantial period of time.

