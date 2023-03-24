Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3 run time: Another extended story?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3 on Apple TV+, there is a lot of things to wonder about here. That includes, of course, if we’re going to get something of the same epic length to what we have seen in the past.

Well, based on early indications right now from the streaming service, the next new episode titled “4-5-1” is going to run for 47 minutes. That is the same length as what we got for episode 2.

Now, here is the question we have to wonder: Is this much of the story a good or bad thing? On paper, it’s fantastic just because it’s more time with characters we love, but there is also a reason why most comedies are not longer than 30-40 minutes and episode. It is a lot that this show is trying to accomplish week in and week out.

If there is one major reason to justify the show’s aggrandized length, we have a feeling that it is more and less tied to simply this: There are SO many cast members at this point! In addition to having Ted and AFC Richmond now in the Premier League again, you also have the arrival of Zava, Trent Crimm writing about the team, Roy and Keeley’s relationship, and then also what is going on in Ted’s personal life. At this point, it remains abundantly clear that he is going to head back to America and be with his son at the end of the season … but is that really going to be the case? There is a lot of mystery here.

Of course, we don’t think there is going to be anything close to resolution within this episode — instead, it’s going to just keep building into everything that is coming up after the fact.

