Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3: What are Trent Crimm’s intentions?

As we do get ourselves prepared for Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3 on Apple TV+, we are doing so with the expectation there is a lot of Trett Crimm ahead. Why wouldn’t there be?

There are some important things to remember at the moment, and it starts with the following: This character is now fully embedded with AFC Richmond, as he is working on a book project about the team and their coach. While it is fair to question some of his motives (and if the end product will be positive at every turn), it does seem as though this is a man who is on a pretty different road than what he once was.

So what sort of journey is Trent on at the end of the day? Emotionally, we do think that there is a lot to gain from watching him try to become someone different than who he has been. In speaking on this subject to Vulture, here is what the man behind the role in James Lance had to say:

Trent has spent a lot of his life minimizing other people and lacerating them in the press — all to create a name for himself. It was to forge a career and create a voice that was going to be listened to. He wanted to be entertaining. It was going to pop in the world of journalism in a way that, say, Christopher Hitchens would do with a “hitchslap” or writers like Will Self. Trent Crimm was very inspired by those types of writers. He had a lot to prove.

Inevitably, he burned out. When we first meet him in season one, he’s in burnout mode, and there’s a lifeline that happens with the purity of heart and the ripple effect Ted creates in the world. Trent makes an about-turn and decides to follow the light. Or, as Jason says, “Think like Gandhi, follow your bliss” — he decides to follow his bliss. Making amends and becoming a more aware human is all part of Trent’s journey, and we see him coming to understand that for himself at the end of season two when he says, “I’m looking for something deeper. Something different.”

Making amends to Roy Kent was clearly a valuable first step, largely due to what he wrote about him so many years ago that he carried with him until this day. Be prepared for a number of other big steps like this and heartfelt moments … but also stumbles. Not everything within this show is squeaky-clean or anywhere near close to it.

