Station 19 season 6 episode 11: Are Maya and Carina over?

Throughout most of Station 19 season 6 episode 11 there were questions about Maya and Carina — though really, that’s been that way for a while. There were clear issues and rifts here before Maya’s hospitalization and after the fact, Carina has a hard time trusting. We understand that. We also think that Carina’s had her own concerns as to whether or not Maya is fighting for them.

Ultimately, what we think she needed in tonight’s episode was a message from someone else that Maya is continuing to fight for her — luckily, she got that. Because of this, we do have a little more hope than we did previously that they will find their way through this … though it is not going to be easy. Both of them know this, and both of them will probably acknowledge everything that they have to work through.

So, for now, we consider tonight’s episode a beginning — it is not an ending, but it could be on the road to a few larger revelations. One of the things that Maya is still struggling with, even beyond Maya, is feeling guilty and responsible for everything that happened to Cooper. She made mistakes, but she is not responsible for Beckett drinking on the job. She is carrying burdens for a lot of things that she shouldn’t.

Despite everything awful that happened, Maya still sent out those texts in the end. A positive step? We have to look for the light at the end of the tunnel wherever we can find it — especially with a show that has been so bleak and so sad here and there.

For now, let’s keep crossing our fingers that we get a season 7 — and also that if that happens, there are happy things for Maya and Carina there. They deserve it!

