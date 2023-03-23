Station 19 season 6 episode 12: Will Travis be Mayor?

Next week on Station 19 season 6 episode 12, there is a story coming that should stir up a lot of drama — especially for one Travis Montgomery.

For most of the season, we’ve seen a big storyline about him becoming the Mayor — are we going to see things escalate? Well, let’s just say that over the course of this upcoming episode, there will be some new wrinkles that are thrown into the story. Check out the full Station 19 season 6 episode 12 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead here:

A call from a social media star’s livestream sends the team on an unusual rescue. Travis’ mayoral campaign takes off, much to his chagrin. Back at the station, Ben treats a patient with a surprising diagnosis.

(TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

By the end of this episode, it is our hope that we’re going to learn a little more about how far this campaign is going to go this season, mostly because almost all of it has been dramatically slow-played for most of the season. We want to see things push forward finally here!

As for the social media star’s livestream, there could be a fun moment or two in this — but you should remember that sometimes, these situations can turn deathly serious. People become incredibly attached to these personalities in a very short amount of time, and there are occasions that this could lead to them being in a good bit of danger. You should be prepared for this sort of threat to emerge over the course of what’s next — alongside a myriad of other issues.

Beyond what is happening story-wise…

Are we going to hear more soon about a season 7 renewal? It goes without saying that we want it, especially since there are so many stories right now that we’d like a certain amount of closure to. It’s really a question at this point of when we’re going to be able to get it.

