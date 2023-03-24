Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ll tackle the current state of the show, and then also where things will go from here!

So what is the bad news? Well, we should start off here by unfortunately noting that the series is once more off the air. Last week, this was the case due to March Madness, and this is going to be the case all over again. Luckily, this is at least the last week off, as we’re going to be seeing the show back with season 13 episode 16 in just seven days.

If you missed it, earlier this week shared the news about what lies ahead! This upcoming episode is going to feature a lot of big stories that should generate discussion; to learn more, check out the official synopsis:

“The Naked Truth” – Jamie and Eddie find themselves at odds when Jamie learns that Eddie’s close friend Tracey (Alysha Umphress) may be using the restaurant she owns as a drug front. Also, Erin forms an alliance with Anthony and her ex-husband, Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann), when she is accused of causing the suicide of a former colleague; Frank weighs whether he should fire a female officer who has an online profile featuring [questionable] photos of herself; and Danny and Baez try not to be influenced by their own biases when they are faced with various descriptions of the same suspect, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 31 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Obviously, a lot of these stories are going to force these characters to confront and question their own thought processes, which we almost always think is going to be great for the show. They want you to think outside the box a little bit, while still staying within the same comfortable space that you’ve had to watch the show over time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

