Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? If you’re ready to see season 6 episode 17 arrive on CBS, it is easy to understand why. We’re talking here about a show that likes to keep you on the edge of your seat, and we know we’ve been stuck waiting for a while to see it already.

Unfortunately, the news that we’re here to share this time around isn’t any better than what it was a good week ago. There is no installment on the air tonight and once again, we’re left waiting … but for how long? Well, the plan (luckily) is for the series to return in just one week on March 31, and we do have a little more news about it now. The title is “Stockholm,” and the synopsis below gives you a good sense of what’s coming:

“Stockholm” – SWAT teams up with the FBI to hunt one of its most-wanted fugitives. Also, Hondo and Nichelle are faced with an unexpected development in her pregnancy, on S.W.A.T., Friday, March 31 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Is there likely to be an episode beyond this on April 7? For the time being we’d say so, mostly because of the fact that there are some other Friday-night CBS shows on the air then, as well. We don’t think that SWAT is out to be tonally an altogether-different series from what it’s been so far. We are expecting a good bit of action, but also some personal moments for Hondo, Nichelle, and some other important characters.

Remember that the finale for season 6 is currently set to arrive in May and at this point, we anticipate a lot of upcoming stories will build towards some big moments there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

