Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Or, are we in an unfortunate spot right now where March Madness is delaying the show again?

As some of you are most likely aware at the moment, the firefighter drama was on hiatus last week as the NCAA Tournament officially began. CBS tends to broadcast a ton of the games, so we can’t be shocked that they have done so again this year.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in and deliver the bad news: We are going to continue to see this show on hiatus for a little while longer. The plan, at least for now, is to see Fire Country return with new episodes on Friday, March 31. We know there is an installment then, and also the week after on April 7.

Want to know more about both of these, and all of the excitement coming up in general? Then go ahead and see the official synopses below…

Season 1 episode 17, “A Cry for Help” – An internal investigator suspects Jake of being the serial arsonist setting recent fires, so Bode and the crew take it upon themselves to investigate, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, March 31 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 1 episode 18, “Off the Rails” – The crews respond to the scene of a train crash where the rescue has the potential to spiral out of control when they discover the train is full of illicit cargo, and multiplatinum entertainer Kane Brown makes his acting debut as Robin, an enigmatic modern-day train hopper who helps injured patients, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Of course, we tend to imagine that things are going to get even more intense leading up to the finale — you can be excited about that for sure, but also nervous. This is a show that has shown a willingness to kill people off…

