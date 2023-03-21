Fire Country season 1: Max Thieriot will direct, but when?

We don’t think that it is going to come as that big of a surprise that Max Thieriot is going to be directing a Fire Country episode. Just consider his history behind the camera already! He did a great job with the role on SEAL Team, and we figured it was only a matter of time before he took on the role here.

From this vantage point, the only reason it may have taken him this long to jump on board the role is because he’s also both the star and an executive producer. There is a lot on his plate here week in and week out, far more with any other show that he’s ever had. Nonetheless, he has found a way to figure this out.

According to a report from TVLine, Thieriot is going to help the upcoming April 12 episode, one where “the crews are called to put out a backfire that was started by a private firefighting company to protect a client’s high-end winery.” We’re sure that Bode will have a big role to play in all of this, just as he has a role to play in every single episode of the show. The challenge here comes in directing himself and taking on a lot of the action scenes that go hand-in-hand with this particular world.

We know already that there has been a lot of trials and tribulations for Bode and everyone else who is a part of this world, and that is likely going to be the case for the remainder of the season, as well! Just remember that this has been a huge part of what makes Fire Country the show that it is and why it’s one of the most-popular new shows on the entire broadcast schedule. It’s also why it has already been renewed for a season 2!

If you are waiting for new episodes, herein lies the bad news: You will be waiting until we get around to Friday, March 31 thanks to college basketball.

