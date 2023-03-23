Is So Help Me Todd new tonight on CBS? We know that the series was off last week for the NCAA Tournament — has anything changed at this point?

Given where we are in the season right now, it makes all the sense in the world for us to want more … but that doesn’t mean that we are actually getting it. Unfortunately, there is now new episode tonight for the same exact reason that was there a week ago. Luckily, we at least know this hiatus is almost over! You will have a chance to see a new installment on March 30, followed by another break and then more on April 13. Rest assured that we will see a more continuous pattern of airing episodes late in the season, leading of course to the season 1 finale.

Will there be a lot of drama and big revelations at around that time? We’re banking on it, but there is room for some good stuff coming before then. If you want to get more news all about that, go ahead and check out the synopses below…

Season 1 episode 16, “Twelve Worried Persons” – When a juror dies during Susan’s first big trial as lead attorney, Margaret and Todd work to exonerate Amy, a juror from the same trial suspected of the murder. Also, Margaret’s sister Patty is in town and sparks fly between Todd and Amy, on the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, March 30 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 1 episode 17, “The First Date Is the Deepest” – Margaret helps a client who lost his mother during a routine surgery at Allison’s hospital, performed by her colleague Dr. Ross Woods (Benjamin Hollingsworth). Also, Margaret and Gus go on their first date and Todd is asked by the firm to investigate Gus, on the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, April 13 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

