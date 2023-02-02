So Help Me Todd renewed for season 2 at CBS!

As we prepare for the rest of So Help Me Todd season 1 over the weeks and months to come, we have some fantastic news — there’s even more good stuff on the way!

Today, the folks over at CBS have confirmed that the legal dramedy is going to be returning for another set of installments down the road. In a statement, here is what CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach had to say:

“So Help Me Todd has charmed viewers with the incomparable chemistry between Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin … With the series’ unique blend of captivating legal drama, laugh-out-loud humor and intriguing family dysfunction, it’s no wonder the audience continues to grow. I am delighted that these two inimitable characters and their entertaining banter will extend into a second season.”

We’re not surprised that we are getting another season, since this has been one-key one of the success stories of the 2022-23 season. However, we did not anticipate the renewal coming so early! This is a welcome show of faith in So Help Me Todd and it makes us all the more confident that we’re going to be seeing this show promoted and supported for quite some time. We also think that it’s format could make it a solid performer on Paramount+ in the weeks and months to come.

When will season 2 premiere?

We recognize that this is not something we’re going to have an answer to in the relatively near future, but our hope is that there’s a chance to see it as we move into the fall. So Help Me Todd already has a good timeslot with a fantastic lead-in courtesy of Ghosts — honestly, we don’t want to see that changed.

