Is So Help Me Todd new tonight on CBS? Season 1 news galore

Is So Help Me Todd new tonight on CBS? Within this piece, we’ve got an answer to that question — and of course, more news on the future!

So what is the right place to kick things off here? It may / may not be the right place, but we should just go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: The legal dramedy is still off the air. We know that we will have a chance to see something more from the cast and crew before long (think February 2), but we’re not there yet. We also know of some pretty exciting stuff, whether it be Lawrence turning up or Margaret and Todd finding themselves in a really tricky position come February 9.

Below, you can get some details about the next two episodes of So Help Me Todd season 1, to better tide you over until the show is back.

Season 1 episode 12, “Psilo-Sibling” – Lawrence and the governor seek Margaret’s help with a personal legal matter related to the governor’s sister, and while Margaret is ecstatic to be of assistance, Lawrence refuses to let Todd anywhere near the case, on the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, Feb. 2 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Season 1 episode 13, “Wall of Fire” – When Todd agrees to help Susan’s fiancé locate a missing employee, he stumbles into a case Margaret agreed to co-counsel with Gus. Margaret and Todd realize their cases are converging and a firewall is put into place to prevent them from communicating with each other, on the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, Feb. 9 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Of course, we’d love to sit here and say that the series has been renewed already for a season 2, but nothing has been confirmed on that front yet! With that in mind, here’s where we are going to issue a rather simple note: If you love this series, be sure to either keep watching live or streaming on Paramount+ after the fact!

What are you most excited to see when it comes to So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 12 and beyond?

