Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? For those who have been eager to get more of the show, we 100% understand! This is one of the best comedies to come on the air in the past couple of years, and we know that there are a handful of episodes left.

(It is true that there’s also a season 3 already confirmed, but we’ll get more into that down the road.)

Now, we do have to get into the bad news: Because of the NCAA Tournament, there is still no new installment tonight and we’ll have to wait a little while longer to see what’s next. How long are we talking? Think in terms of seven more days. We’ve got a new episode on March 30, and then another hiatus (ugh) on April 6 before the show comes back on April 13.

To help set the stage for what’s coming up, we do at least have a couple of synopses to share below! These allow you to learn about a few fun new stories, with some familiar faces at the center of them. Take a look below for more…

Season 2 episode 18, “Alberta’s Descendant” – Alberta is thrilled when a living relative, Alicia (Ashley D. Kelley), visits Woodstone to learn more about her, but things take a turn when she hits it off with Todd (Rodrigo Fernandez Stoll), Sam’s podcast co-host. Also, Nigel uses his knowledge of Trevor and Hetty’s secret tryst to try to blackmail Hetty, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, March 30 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 2 episode 19, “Ghost Father of the Bride” – After learning that Pete’s daughter, Laura (Holly Gauthier-Frankel), is getting married, Sam, at Pete’s behest, tries to convince her to hold her wedding at Woodstone B&B. Also, Alberta and Isaac team up to solve the mystery of what happened to Crash’s (Alex Boniello) head, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, April 13 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Caroline Aaron returns as Carol, Pete’s Wife.

