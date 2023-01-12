Ghosts season 3 renewal officially confirmed at CBS!

While an early Ghosts season 3 renewal at CBS felt more or less inevitable, isn’t it nice to see today that it’s official?

In a statement, the network confirmed that the spooky comedy is going to be coming back for another batch of episodes, most likely premiering this fall. Here is what Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, had to say on the subject:

“This season, executive producers Joe Port, Joe Wiseman and the brilliant cast delivered episodes that far surpassed our expectations. From the opening of the Woodstone B&B to epic Halloween and Christmas episodes, we have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know our GHOSTS even better. Much like our viewers, we love them more each and every week … As the series continues to win fans on broadcast and streaming, we’re thrilled to bring back this touching and hilarious comedy for a third season.”

When you look solely at the ratings for season 2, it’s even easier to see just how inevitable this renewal really was. The show actually improved more than 12% in live viewers versus season 1, and that’s without even mentioning it being fairly steady in the 18-49 demographic. Any show that can even keep 90% of its audience year-to-year is considered a big winner, and that’s before even factoring in streaming or any other data.

The crazy thing is that we still think that Ghosts has a chance to grow its audience even more. Because of just how competitive the TV world is, there are a lot of people who don’t tend to discover certain shows until a few years into their run. That’s especially true with comedies, which have a tendency to be overlooked a lot of the time even when they have critical acclaim (which is the case here).

Related – Be sure to get some more news all about Ghosts right now, including what could be coming up next

What do you think about CBS going ahead and granting Ghosts a season 3 renewal?

What else are you hoping to see when it comes to the story? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







