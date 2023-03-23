Succession season 4: What does HBO think about final season?

More than likely, you have heard the news at this point that Succession season 4 is the final season — and honestly, we’re still processing it. Most shows of this magnitude last for at least a couple more years, and that is even the case for several that have aired on HBO.

Did we think that the Jeremy Strong – Brian Cox show was going to last as long as Game of Thrones? No, but even as of a few weeks ago we thought that there would be at least a season 5.

As it turns out, it’s pretty darn clear that HBO felt the same way that we did about the show’s future. Speaking (per The Hollywood Reporter) at the Series Mania festival, network programming boss Casey Bloys indicated that he would’ve been happy to keep the show around a while longer:

“Jesse thought it was the right ending [to finish with season 4] … That’s an ideal situation. He is choosing to end his story when and how he wants. But if he said ‘I have two more seasons in me,’ I would have said yes.”

While Succession may not have had the viewership of a House of the Dragon or The Last of Us, it was enormously popular and an awards-show favorite. This is exactly the sort of show that HBO is desperately trying to retain. Yet, Bloys’ willingness to allow the show end speaks directly to the type of network they are and the sort of environment they are trying to cultivate. This is not a place that is out to just spin shows off or drag ones out for a long period of time; there is that internal confidence that they will create another hit.

Based on the huge success of The Last of Us earlier this year, it is fair to say that a good bit of that confidence is warranted, no?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

