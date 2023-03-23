The Night Agent season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the official debut of season 1 today, is there a chance that The Night Agent season 2 will come your way at Netflix? Of course, this is the sort of story that will inevitable come with a lot of questions, and we are pleased to dive further into it now!

The first thing worth pointing out here at present is where everything currently stands: The streamer has not officially renewed the series for another batch of episodes. Or, that’s at least where things are at this given moment in time. The Night Agent is based off of some established source material, and with that in mind, we’re not surprised that there is some sort of conclusion at the end of the first season. There is still room for a second season, but this is not a situation (without giving anything major away) where there is a jaw-dropping cliffhanger at the end of the story.

At the moment, we tend to think that Netflix is going to analyze the future of this show much as they do every other one that currently exists on the service. They will be somewhat patient in seeing what the viewership is from start to finish — at least for a month or so. Typically, they make decisions on a second season around 45-60 days after a launch, unless they feel confident about something beforehand.

The biggest thing working against The Night Agent right now is that it’s not that familiar a property to a lot of people out there, and it hasn’t exactly got a promotional campaign that makes us incredibly optimistic about the future. However, remember that at times, word of mouth can be really important — a game-changer, even, in the event there are some doubts as to whether or not a show could be coming back for more.

In the end, let’s just pay attention to what happens over the next month; Netflix shows do have a tendency to surprise here and there…

Do you want to see The Night Agent be renewed for a season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







