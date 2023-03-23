In the wake of tonight’s heartbreaking episode of Snowfall season 6, let’s go ahead and ask the all-important question: Is Jerome really dead? Is there any chance at all that he’s going to be getting medical attention next week and turn out okay?

At the end of the day, we understand that there will be some people who will want confirmation from the show or the cast that Jerome is really gone and unfortunately, that’s the case here. In a post on Twitter, here is what Amin Joseph had to say on the subject: “I gave this everything I got. Thanks for the ride.” Meanwhile, Isaiah John tweeted out a message saying RIP to “Unc.”

So with that, it’s fair to say that this was Jerome’s final appearance on his season and at this point, the death honestly needs to stick. It may not be something that we want, but that doesn’t change anything in the end. This is a dark, intense world where tragedy happens, and losing him at this point is one of the ultimate tragedies. Losing him now changes the entire story. Both Louie and Franklin realize even further the cost of being involved in this world; Louie admitted in this past episode that she never imagined that things were going to go this bad, or move in this harsh of a direction. It doesn’t matter now.

Unless everyone on the show is duping us, Jerome is gone — we’re just gonna have to mourn him.

As we move forward…

We just hope that Joseph gets a chance to do some other fantastic roles. He showed here everything that he is capable of and in some ways, we still think that he had one of the biggest hearts of everyone there.

What did you think about the events of Snowfall season 6 episode 6, and were you holding out hope that Jerome could still pull through?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates down the road. (Photo: FX.)

