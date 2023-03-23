Alaska Daily season 1 episode 11 (finale) spoilers: A new threat

Next week on ABC you are going to have a chance to see Alaska Daily season 1 episode 11 — are you ready for it? Let’s just say that this is the big, emotional finale, and it’s going to be the culmination of the entire story.

What adds to this drama, at least right now, is the fact that the Hilary Swank series has not been renewed as of yet for another season. By virtue of that, we anticipate that a huge chunk of the story coming up is going to be extra-tense, and we certainly hope that some things in Eileen’s life and career are settled. If not, let’s just say that we could have an insane cliffhanger that we don’t get much of a clear answer to for a rather long time…

Without further ado, let’s at least share the synopsis for the Alaska Daily finale, which carries with it the title of “Most Reckless Thing I’ve Ever Done”:

With rumors of a new Alaskan newspaper swirling, the team investigates their competition and what it means for the future of local news. Meanwhile, Eileen and Roz listen to Gloria’s final call and find their lead before an innocent man is put away.

(TV-14)

If there is a big cliffhanger that the writers could give us, it could revolve around whether or not Eileen wants to stay in Alaska long-term. However, at the same time would there really be much of a show if she moves? The think about this show is that the setting is as much a part of the story as anything else. If you are to bring this series back for more, we tend to think that this has to be a huge part of the narrative. It would honestly feel pretty weird if it wasn’t at the end of the day.

What do you think we’re going to see moving into Alaska Daily season 1 episode 11 on ABC?

