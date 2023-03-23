The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 spoilers: Early casting news?

If you are excited to see The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 on Hulu down the road, then you may know already that we’ll be waiting a while for it. As a result of that, we have to appreciate whatever morsel we get along the way!

For the sake of today’s article, that includes us learning about at least something more on the casting front — someone from season 5 is returning!

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Jeremy Shamos will be back as Dr. Alan Landers, where he appeared briefly during the fifth season. He was a pretty terrifying presence when we last saw him, mostly in that he was a doctor in Toronto who still had no problem adhering to some Gilead practices.

The hard thing about getting a lot more news on season 6 is just that with this being the final season, there is almost NO incentive for the powers-that-be to give a lot of information away in advance. The producers are going to keep a tight lid on things for almost as long as possible, and we just have to be prepared for that on the outside looking in.

So when could you realistically see season 6 premiere?

As great as it would be to get it soon, realistically we’re going to be waiting until at least spring 2024. Production for the next batch of episodes is currently not slated to begin until October, and we have to give the post-production team enough time to do their magic even once filming is over.

If you’re interested in getting a good bit of other casting news for the new season, be patient — we probably won’t get a lot until we’re closer to July, at the earliest.

