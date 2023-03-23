Succession season 4 spoilers: Jeremy Strong on Kendall storyline

As we prepare ourselves for the Succession season 4 premiere on HBO, it goes without saying that there are some epic Kendall moments ahead. Of course, the thing about Kendall is that we’re not even sure he is self-aware enough to fully realize what is epic and what is not.

Based on where things are following the end of season 3, we know that the character has a lot that is on his plate. After all, he’s no longer a part of his father’s direct orbit, and he may have to work alongside Shiv and Roman to figure out his future. Just like you would imagine, there are going to be some twists and turns with that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

So what does Jeremy Strong have to say about the story ahead? Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is what the actor had to say:

“At the end of season 3, we left Kendall on the ground in this dirt parking lot in Italy, in a moment of terrible personal reckoning and devastation … We come back to the story not long after, but there’s been time for him to put himself together again. We find him in LA, popping sunflower seeds in his mouth, and driving like a Porsche Taycan, and feeling pretty good. Kendall has always been on a pretty individual, and individualistic, path in terms of his pursuit of the crown, per se. I think now he needs his brother and sister [Kieran Culkin’s Roman and Sarah Snook’s Shiv], he needs to lean on them. They’ve joined forces to start this endeavor called the Hundred. It’s given him a new purpose. He needs something, he says to them, you know, he refers to his drug use, he needs something to fill that hole in him that demands to be filled by something.”

Will Kendall find success at this new place? That’s where things get a little bit crazy. Just remember for a moment that he and his siblings don’t really have a lot of skills beyond the family business … so how will that work?

Related – Check out some more news all about the premiere of Succession, including more on what lies ahead

What do you think we’re going to see from Kendall Roy moving into Succession season 4 overall?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates down the road. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







