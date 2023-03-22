1923 season 2 filming: When to expect news

We know already that 1923 season 2 is coming to Paramount+ down the road, and of course there is a lot of excitement that comes with that!

Of course, we do need to remember that there are some other mysteries that we’re left to ponder over here, as well, and that includes when we are going to see filming get started for the upcoming season. Absolutely, there is a lot to be excited for … but when will the ball get officially rolling here?

Well, let us begin by noting what we have heard so far, and that is repeated suggestions that work will begin at some point in the summer. When we think about that, it is hard to ponder a scenario in which we don’t get the show starting back up at that point. Just think about the particulars for a moment here — most notably, the fact that summer is extremely conducive to the cast and crew getting work done. Sure, they’d have to do a time jump where things weren’t quite so snowy, but we don’t think it is that hard to do that. It is unrealistic to think that the show would actually create a scenario where Spencer and Alexandra would be reunited instantly, so why would we think that in the first place?

Filming for a show like this takes several months and because of that, our hope is that Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and the rest of the cast would be wrapped up by around the time we got to the fall. That would from there, facilitate a world in which season 2 premieres on Paramount+ in December / early 2024. Nothing is confirmed at present, but as we inch a few months forward, some other news will come out. After all, the streaming service is definitely going to want to get the word out about one of the most important shows that they have.

What do you most want to see when it comes to 1923 season 2, no matter when it begins production?

