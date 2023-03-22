How I Met Your Father season 2: Barney return date confirmed

When is Barney Stinson coming back to How I Met Your Father season 2? That question has been out there for a good while — ever since the premiere! We’ve been eager to get an answer and luckily, today we have it.

As reported from TVLine, Neil Patrick Harris will officially appear at some point in the next couple of episodes, which are airing at the same time on Monday. Episodes 10 and 11 are also going to serve as the end of this current batch — you can call this the midseason finale if you want, but that’s all really semantics.

As some of you may know, the return of Barney is going to come at an emotional and seismic time in Sophie’s life, as she could be looking for some sort of direction and guidance. While we know that Barney is far from a model system and a ton of his past behavior doesn’t age well in 2023, we do think the character has evolved — he’s also legendary. That also helps.

So when will How I Met Your Father return with the remainder of season 2? Think later this spring. Tuesday, May 23 is when the remainder of the season will start airing weekly, culminating in a two-episode finale event on July 11. The last episode of the season was actually performed in front of a live audience, something that has never happened with either this show or the original How I Met Your Mother. Because of the way this show is often done, it doesn’t always have the sort of sets that are conducive to a typical sitcom environment.

As for the future beyond this season, let’s just say that nothing is confirmed as of yet. However, we remain 100% hopeful since the show does have a loyal following — also, the show comes from an in-house studio that falls (largely) under the same corporate umbrella as Hulu. While there are some questions about the long-term future of the streaming service, we’ll try not to think too hard about that right now.

