How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 10, 11: Barney returning?

Next week on Hulu, you are going to get to see How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 10 and episode 11 — isn’t that exciting? We think so, especially when you consider what could be coming along with that: A chance to get an appearance from Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson.

Now, we can’t say for sure that Barney will be in one of these episodes, we know that we’re closing in on it. The circumstances mentioned in the two How I Met Your Father synopses below are rather similar to what was laid out earlier on this season.

Season 2 episode 10, “I’m His Swish” – Sophie dates an older man, which encourages Jesse, Sid, and Charlie to take better care of themselves. Sophie and Val battle over who gets the apartment for date night.

Season 2 episode 11, “Daddy” – Sophie goes to Robert’s country house for the weekend. The gang celebrates Lost & Found Box Day at Pemberton’s.

What else can we say?

The appearance by Harris is not meant to be just a cameo, as there is going to be something important that comes from Barney and Sophie spending time together. We know that she’s going to be in a rough place, and Barney at least knows a thing or two about hard times. Sure, a lot of his wounds have been self-inflicted, but we tend to think that he has evolved over the years. This is a version of the show that we do think is pretty meticulously crafted, and we do hope that a couple of catch-phrases from the past make it in here.

Rest assured, there are a lot of different stories still to come this season, so you don’t have to worry about the hiatus coming up in the near future.

