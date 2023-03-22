The Blacklist season 10 episode 5: Will Reddington die in the end?

While the following bit of news may not be something we want to report, it’s also increasingly likely that The Blacklist season 10 could feature Reddington’s death.

Ultimately, just look at the evidence at the moment. The key art above suggests something definite, and we could actually see Raymond thinking that his death is “a good ending” — provided that he dies in the right way. He’s almost been preparing for this demise from the very beginning, at least in the way that he’s gone about a good bit of his business. He was willing to die for the sake of Liz and on some level, we still think that he’s okay for it depending on how it all comes about. If he goes for a larger purpose, whether it be protecting Agnes or stopping someone like Wujing, he could be okay with it.

Now, let’s take a moment at the promo for episode 5 “The Dockery Affair” — while most of it was old footage, there were repeated reminders of Reddington’s “live like you’re dying” mantra he seems to have adopted. This is a man who clearly seems to think that he’s nearing the end of his life and because of that, he is prepared for whatever the end could bring … even if it is difficult or some sort of horrible punch in the gut.

Luckily, if Reddington does die we don’t think it is happening anytime soon. The final season has 22 episodes, after all, and there is no telling when the second half could air! We may be waiting, in theory, until early next year to see something more when it comes to this show’s future.

For this weekend, the next domino that falls will likely be Robert Vesco. Could he betray Reddington? That’s something that he’ll have to prepare for…

Do you think that Reddington could die at the end of The Blacklist season 10?

