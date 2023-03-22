Succession season 4: When will the series finale air?

As so many of you out there know at this point, Succession season 4 is going to be the final one at HBO — and yea, it’s a hard thing to think about. This is the emotional final chapter of the story, though it is weird to use that adjective given how emotionless some of these characters can be here and there.

Now, without further ado, let’s get into the schedule for a moment here. The premiere is airing on Sunday, but what does that mean when it comes to the series finale?

Well, if we were to sit here and map things out, the ten-episode season should conclude on Sunday, May 28 — assuming that we get a new installment every week. At the moment, that does feel like a pretty safe assumption to make. Why wouldn’t the network want to do this? Just remember for a moment that HBO doesn’t tend to put its shows on big hiatuses during the season, and they prefer to air the whole way through.

Of course, we anticipate that these ten episodes are going to fly by, but there could be opportunities to get a lot of great content throughout them, as well! We are hoping for a few dramatic twists, for sure, but also what makes sense for Waystar Royco at the end of the day. It’s really hard to predict what the future of this company will be, but it actually seems to make more sense to have someone not in the family in charge. After all, if it’s not Logan, isn’t it best to have someone who is legitimately qualified for the post? We tend to think so anyway.

What do you most want to see from Succession season 4 the rest of the way?

How emotional do you think that things are going to get? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned here for some other updates the rest of the way. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

