Is Amin Joseph leaving Snowfall leading up to the enormous series finale for the FX drama? At this point, we more than understand the tears that are out there.

Let’s just be real for a minute: Jerome was one of the most important characters in the whole show. For the longest time, he seemed to be there for Franklin through thick and thin. However, everything started to change when Damson Idris’ character started to get deep into the drug game, and then we saw Louie and him stay in it and become Teddy’s new connect. Once they did that, you can argue that one of them had signed their death warrant … it was just a matter of who.

The death of Jerome (and yes, we do unfortunately believe he is gone) came about following a shootout with Kane, and it came about after he said that he wanted to leave for Jamaica and never come back. He was done with this whole business at this point in the episode, and realized that no amount of money was worth being immersed in the chaos and fear that came about in his life.

This death is one that is going to send shockwaves through the entire community, and the tough thing is that for some, there won’t be many opportunities to mourn. The community is still in peril, Franklin is still at war with Teddy, and we don’t think that anything is resolved at the moment. We’re just going to feel numb for a little while over the loss of this good of a character.

Now, let’s commemorate Amin Joseph

What a stellar performance this was, and while we could sit here and be furious that he never got due credit from the Emmys, we want to focus out energy on something positive. He was a gift to the producers and to all of us who watched, and he brought so much heart to what was a world full of pain. We hope that his next show is equally worthy of his extraordinary talent.

Related – Get some more news on Snowfall, including what else could be coming

What did you think about the events of Snowfall season 6 episode 6, and do you think that Jerome is gone?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts in the comments, and also come back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







