Blue Bloods season 13: How many episodes are left?

We are a considerable ways into Blue Bloods season 13 at this point, and we have definitely had a chance to see some great stories this year alone. With that being said, how many are still left?

Surprisingly, this is a more difficult question to answer than you would first assume. After all, years ago it would have been safe to assume that this show was locked in to do 22 episodes, but everything challenged following the global health crisis. Networks started to order fewer episodes at first for safety reasons, and now there is a cost factor that also goes in — plus scheduling. Last season, for example, only had 20 episodes.

So what about this time around? CBS does always come out and confirm things like this, but if you look at the new episode listings over at the Futon Critic, then you can gather that we are most likely getting 21 this season. We wouldn’t mark that in permanent marker, but it does make a reasonable amount of sense.

Given that the next episode of Blue Bloods is season 13 episode 16, that means that in total, there are still six more to go this season if the 21-episode production holds. That’s not too bad, but then you remember there is a tiny chance that these are the final episodes of the series. That makes it a little less delightful.

Hopefully…

We get a season 14 renewal over the next couple of weeks! We do remain relatively hopeful that this is going to happen, mostly because there is no real reason for it not to. After all, remember for a moment that the show does still generate good ratings; the only concern seems to be financial in nature, but we tend to think that will be worked out for at least one more year, if not more than that.

Now, remember that the next installment is going to air on Friday, March 31 — it’s a little bit of a wait for sure, but won’t it prove worthwhile? We tend to think so.

What do you want to see through the rest of Blue Bloods season 13?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

