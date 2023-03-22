Virgin River season 5: How many episodes, and is it enough?

When you think about Virgin River season 5 coming up on Netflix, it is easy to sit here and say that there are so many big stories. Of course, Preacher has an important arc, Mel and Jack have a new chance to embark on a future together, and then there’s a question of if Charmaine is ever going to give birth. The aftermath of that big lie reveal is going to have some ramifications of its own, no?

Well, for the sake of this article, let’s just raise a pretty simple question: Are we getting enough episodes in order to tell all of these stories? there is certainly a lot that the show is going to be hitting on here…

The good news, for those who have not heard at this point, is that the new season is going to run for twelve episodes — the same order as season 4. The bad news, however, is that to some of you, that may still not be enough. (Will there ever be enough, though?)

If there is any silver lining to all of this, it is that we remain very-much confident that there is going to be a season 6 and a chance to tell some more stories down the road. We’ll also double-down on a take that we had earlier this year: There’s a good chance we get a renewal before season 5 premieres, most likely in July. What is the reason for that? Well, we tend to think it is tied to the fact that a writers’ strike could be coming up later this year, and you should want to get some scripts in the bank beforehand. Also, an early renewal would mean that the show could start filming again in the summer, the same window that it used for season 5.

We certainly don’t think that the Virgin River team is going to tie up every loose end in season 5 — even if they resolve some storylines, odds are they will create new ones! We don’t see this show ending anytime soon…

