We knew entering Superman & Lois season 3 episode 2 that there was potential for a lot of drama … but we did not expect Lois Lane to have cancer.

Yet, this is precisely what happened over the course of this week, when we learned that Elizabeth Tulloch’s character was diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer, a very dangerous form of the disease. This is a big reversal from some of the suspicions that we had last week, and moving forward, things are going to get all the more painful for the entire family.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is what Tulloch had to say about the reveal this week:

“I was a little shocked when [the producers] first told me that’s what they wanted to do … But I actually think it’s pretty wonderful. This storyline hasn’t been done, and cancer is such a prevalent force in so many people’s lives. This villain is so relatable and so real, and more than anything it’s one that Clark and Superman can’t just go handle. For Superman, who is this all-powerful superhero, to be faced with something he’s completely powerless against is even more grounding for the show, and it places a greater emphasis on the strength of us as a couple and the family dynamic. I thought it was exciting, and I hope the fans feel the same way.”

This does not appear to be something that is going to go away immediately, and we will have to prepare for a lot of emotional twists and turns here over time.

Are there other dangers that are going to be present in a superhero sense? Absolutely, even though this show has never really been about powers. Instead, it’s always been about the people, and we don’t think that is going to change in the relatively near future.

What did you think overall about the events of Superman & Lois season 3 episode 2, including Lois’ cancer diagnosis?

