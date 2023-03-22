Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on ABC? Season 2 episode 20…

Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on ABC? We do think there’s a real desire to get more on the show at some point down the road — how can there not be? We are talking about arguably the biggest hit in the network TV comedy space for a long time.

Unfortunately, this is where we have to shell out a little bit of the bad news: The show is not on the air tonight. Not only that, but it’s also not on the air the following week, either. The plan seems to be to bring the show back when we get around to Wednesday, April 5 with a story titled “Educator of the Year,” and there are only a couple of installments after that! Then, the season is over and we’re going to have to deal with an insufferable hiatus … not that this is something that we actually want to think about right now.

To get some more news when it comes to what lies ahead here, check out Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 20 synopsis below:

Gregory is named Educator of the Year. Later, Janine deals with a difficult student, and it’s revealed that Barbara hasn’t completed her teaching requirements.

(TV-PG, L)

Here’s one other important thing to note right now: If you really want to see more of Quinta Brunson on the show, here is a reminder that you are going to see her hosting the upcoming April 1 edition of Saturday Night Live. This is a great chance to see her play a lot of different characters … and, of course, we tend to think that there could be a spoof of her own show mixed in here.

