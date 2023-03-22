A Million Little Things season 5 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Dear Diary’

As you prepare for A Million Little Things season 5 episode 8 on ABC, is there anything you should be most excited to see right now?

The title for this upcoming episode is “Dear Diary,” but we would say that this isn’t that much of an indicator as to the specific story ahead. Instead, we’d just say that this is a reference to the personal nature of the story ahead. There is a lot to be excited about from start to finish here!

To get some more news all about what the future holds, go ahead and check out the full A Million Little Things season 5 episode 8 synopsis below:

Secrets are revealed when Katherine meets Greta’s parents. Maggie returns to unexpected changes at her workplace. Rome and Omar reluctantly come together to make an important decision.

(TV-14, L)

By the time we get to the end of this episode, we imagine that this are going to be a little bit clearer when it comes to Katherine and Greta’s future. After all, meeting the parents is a huge step for any relationship, but it is even more so when you look at these two and what they’re going to be going through.

In general, this could be a story of change — but you can say that about most of the rest of the season here, as well. We do think that as we build towards the emotional series finale, a lot of people are going to be put through various highs and lows. Also, that feels like the thing that makes the most sense. We are very-much excited to see what the future is going to hold when it comes to all of this, but also what the specific endgames are going to be for everyone…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

