Chicago Med season 8 episode 17 spoilers: The documentary

Are you ready to see Chicago Med season 8 episode 17 on NBC next week? Then prepare for something a little bit different. This installment, which carries with it the cumbersome title of “Know When to Hold and When to Fold,” is going to give you a break from the typical form that you have seen with this show over the years.

After all, a good chunk of the episode could revolve around a documentary crew! Could we see the story from their perspective? We have seen other shows like The Rookie employ this format here and there to shake things up, and we would be foolish to say that this should be ruled out. In the end, though, we are well-aware that Chicago Med, like the rest of the franchise, has a very particular way that they tell stories. We don’t foresee them making any huge moves to shake that up.

Now that we have spelled all of that out, let’s go ahead and share the full season 8 episode 17 synopsis below:

03/29/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : A documentary crew visits Med to film Crockett and Abrams’ groundbreaking surgery. Archer refuses to ask for help for his kidney issues despite the staff’s unrelenting kindness. Will starts to develop feelings for a co-worker.

Will developing feelings for a co-worker is probably the most predictable thing ever, so we can’t exactly sit here and have some shocked facial expression as a result of it. We do still hope that at some point, the writers do work in order to show if he can find some happiness in his personal life. This is a guy who has gone through a lot and we tend to think the majority of the fandom is rooting for him. The problem, of course, with dating some of your co-workers is that it can come with an almost-constant list of complications.

