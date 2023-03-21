Yellowstone season 5 finale: When will it air?

Even though we technically have multiple episodes left, why not take a moment to discuss a Yellowstone season 5 finale? We know that this is eventually coming to the Paramount Network, and it is largely a measure of having to wait around in order to see it.

For those of you who are wanting at least a little bit more information all about it, here is at least some of what we can say for the time being — there is still a hope that the final episode of the season will air this year. Or, it’s also possible we have already seen it.

What makes this situation at present so bizarre is that the network has some interesting situations to make in regards to Yellowstone moving forward. In theory, there are still six more episodes remaining in the 14-episode order handed down for season 5. However, there is also a good chance that the show is going to alter its designation. The next match of episodes could be so far away that the network changes them to be season 6 — which would mean that technically, the season 5 finale aired on January 1. A lot of this just comes down to semantics thanks to the substantial delay in production kicking back off for new episodes.

As some of you may know, the delay appears to be tied in some way to Kevin Costner’s schedule — the actor is working on a new film in Horizon alongside the show. However, his attorney has denied specific claims that he has only made himself available to shoot on a tiny handful of days. We do think eventually a deal will get done so that we’ll see new episodes at some point this year. That means that the next “finale” (no matter what you want to call it) could come in either late 2023 or the start of 2024.

When do you think we are going to eventually see the rest of Yellowstone season 5 air?

Have any specific thoughts or theories? Share now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stay here for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

