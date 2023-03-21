Magnum PI season 5 episode 8 spoilers: More on Shammy’s return

We knew already that Magnum PI season 5 episode 8 carried with it the title of “Dark Skies” — but do you want to learn more about it now?

Well, this story is going to be one that features a long-awaited return of a familiar face in Shammy, who is going to spend some time with Kumu for an important story at La Mariana. For a few more details on that and the rest of the storylines present, check out the Magnum PI season 5 episode 8 synopsis below:

04/02/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Magnum and Rick make a shocking discovery in the Capt. Greene case. Higgins and TC head to Maui to help an eccentric billionaire find the owner of a pesky drone that has been harassing him. Shammy helps Kumu after an incident occurs at La Mariana.

We’d already heard about a couple of these storylines, but what we’re seeing here with the Captain Greene case is going to be pretty darn important. If this story is going to be wrapped within the first ten episodes of the season (which feels possible), there’s likely another couple of things that we’re going to learn throughout this.

As for the TC – Higgins subplot, there’s one big question that we’ve got: Why is some billionaire missing with the two of them? What could they possibly want? We do at least love the idea of hopping around the islands; given all of the shows that we’ve seen set in Hawaii over the years, we really haven’t seen that many of them actually head off Oahu.

Ultimately, it feels like this episode is giving you everything you could want from the show, and we do really like how they are using the recurring players so far this season. All of them are getting their own moments in the sun, which is nice given the limited space in these ten episodes.

Related – Do you want to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI season 5 episode 8?

Is there anything that you most want to see heading into Magnum PI season 5 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







