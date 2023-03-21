Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 2: Will Tariq be shocked?

As you get prepared for Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 2 on Starz later this week, there could be some big surprises coming down the road. After all, we were already surprised with the revelation that Lauren is still alive!

Just on the basis of what we have seen already, absolutely it feels fair to say that there are some jaw-droppers coming and for Tariq, it could be one big shock after the next. First, there’s the fact that Brayden and Effie are keeping a secret from him — though these two think she’s dead. Then, there’s also the reveal that she is still out there. It’s one big shock after the next.

So what is the biggest irony in all of this? Well, that’s rather simple: Tariq may actually be starting to let his guard down. Speaking to Digital Spy on the subject, here is what Michael Rainey Jr. had to say:

“You know what’s crazy, Tariq is used to people lying to him, used to betrayal and everything, but I feel like this is one thing that could drive him to the ground.

“Obviously he put his trust in these two people, Effie and Brayden. And he’s not gonna expect them to be the ones that did it … But obviously, you know, that’s gonna hurt him 100%. Especially now because, in the beginning of season three, he’s kind of becoming a different person as far as putting trust into people.”

After he does find out the truth here, everything could be shattered … but that may also be the least of his concerns. Just remember for a moment that there are some other things that he also has to contend with right now, whether it be Noma’s drug empire or what could eventually happen with Monet and the Tejada family.

