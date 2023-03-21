Survivor 44 episode 4 sneak peek: Is Josh in the middle?

As we do get ourselves prepared for Survivor 44 episode 4 on CBS this Wednesday, why not discuss the state of Soka? They just got rid of Claire, and we’re now in a spot where the dynamic is really interesting at that camp.

So where do things currently stand? Well, you have the clear / obvious pairing of Matt and Frannie, and then you have Danny working closely with Heidi. Josh finds himself in the middle, and in one of the sneak peeks for tomorrow’s episode, he feels like that is a super-advantageous spot to be. Of course, we realize that there were discussions about him being voted out last week … but he may not be sweating that. Everyone could have been concerned at some point.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

What is more interesting to us is that technically, Josh’s situation is more complicated than he knows. We already know that Matt’s idol is actually a fake, whereas Danny has a real one he is keeping from the group. Meanwhile, we’re also aware of the fact that Matt cannot vote the next time Soka goes to Tribal Council, so if Josh sides with him and Frannie, the best they can do is force a 2-2 tie. At that point, we could easily see Josh flipping on some potential re-vote depending on where the numbers stack up.

(Ultimately, Matt and Frannie need to just hope they don’t go to Tribal again soon.)

The other sneak peek that was released entering this episode was some more comedy over at the Tika tribe, as there continues to be new things added to their birdcage. We know that Carolyn has the idol, but she’s kept that a secret for the time being — is she trying to just mess with everyone at this point? If so, that’s pretty hilarious and we’re not mad about it at all.

You can watch both sneak peeks entering this episode over at the link here.

Related – Refresh yourself on where all of the advantages stand entering this particular episode now

Where do you think we are going to see things go entering Survivor 44 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming that we won’t want you missing. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







