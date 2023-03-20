Survivor 44 episode 4 preview: Advantage tracker!

In just a couple of days we’re going to see Survivor 44 episode 4 over on CBS — so what can we saw when it comes to advantages and idols? We’re back with the latest edition of our ongoing series, and of course there is a lot to get into here from start to finish.

Of course, let’s start with the powers that always tend to generate the most attention…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

Immunity Idols – This is where things are, at least at the moment, the most straightforward. We learned last week that Matthew has one on Ratu, whereas Carolyn has one on Tika and Danny found it on Soka. What’s so interesting about all three of them is how close they are keeping them to the vest, realizing that there isn’t a lot of value in sharing that information around.

Remember for a moment here that Tika is dealing with a lot of paranoia over who has it, and that will lead to come of its own.

Fake Immunity Idols – They don’t technically matter, but it’s worth noting that both Matt (Soka) and Jaime (Ratu) each think they have something when they vote. Matt also can’t vote for one more Tribal, so that only adds to the awkwardness there.

Finally, advantages – Remember that Lauren still has that extra vote, which is a benefit of that Bank Your Vote advantage. Sarah has that Inheritance Advantage, which remains fascinating in that it could either be incredibly overpowered or utterly useless. If she’s in danger of being voted out, it’s not actually going to help here … unless someone else plays a power first that she can snatch.

It sounds as though players will be going on another “journey” soon, so there’s a chance some more stuff could come into the game at that point. With that being said, do we really need it?

Related – Take a look at more news on Survivor, including what else lies ahead

What do you think is going to happen moving into Survivor 44 episode 4?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







