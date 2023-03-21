Gotham Knights season 1 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Under Pressure’

After what you see tonight on The CW, do you want to get some more news when it comes to Gotham Knights season 1 episode 3? There is a lot to get set for as we get into “Under Pressure,” a story that has a lot of Batman DNA throughout. After all, we’ve still got the Wayne family scattered throughout alongside the Court of Owls, and of course you know already that Harvey Dent (played by Misha Collins) has a big role to play here, as well.

Do we understand that Gotham Knights can be a little confusing as a series right now? Certainly, mostly due to the fact that there are a lot of different Batman-related properties out there and this show isn’t tied to any of them. We have to find a way to just tune a lot of that out and focus on what is directly ahead, even if that can be difficult here and there.

Ultimately, we know at least that there’s some fascinating stuff ahead in this installment, including a pretty big decision that we are going to see Harvey make. Just check out the full synopsis below for more:

TAKING DOWN THE MUTANT GANG – After their leader is taken down by Carrie (Navia Robinson), the Mutant Gang retaliates against Gotham by taking hostages at the annual Founder’s Gala, forcing Turner (Oscar Morgan), Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) and Harper (Fallon Smythe) to come out of hiding to save the people of Gotham. Elsewhere, Cullen (Tyler DiChiara) infiltrates the GCPD after the team uncovers a possible connection between the Court of Owls and the death of another Wayne family member. Lastly, Harvey makes a big decision about his future. Anna Lore and Rahart Adams also star. Lauren Petzke directed the episode written by Natalie Abrams (#103). Original airdate 3/28/2023. Every episode of GOTHAM KNIGHTS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Behind the scenes, we do tend to think this is a really important hour. As a matter of fact, this could be when people decide either to stop watching or keep going. We shall see what happens here!

What are you most want to see moving into Gotham Knights season 1 episode 3 over on The CW?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

