The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 19 spoilers: ‘Burn Run’

As you prepare to see The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 19 on ABC, do you want to learn a little bit more about what lies ahead?

First and foremost, let’s start off here by noting that there will be another installment coming on the network in just seven days! This one carries with it the title of “Burn Run,” and there are going to be some great moments throughout. With that being said, though, there will also be a pretty shocking case that Simone discovers in a rather unusual way.

Below, you can check out the full The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 19 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

As Simone is doing office inventory, she uncovers a trail of bodies that leads her to investigate a case involving a reclusive business tycoon. Meanwhile, Laura and Brendon track down an evidence thief and Carter works to prove Fortune’s innocence.

(TV-14, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premiere.

Who discovers a case mid-inventory? How in the world does that happen? It’s certainly one of the weirder things that we’ve had a chance to see so far this season, but you need to have that element of surprise with this show. That is what makes this special, and you want to see a lot of drama unfold as a result of it. Also, with the reclusive business tycoon there’s a chance to create a pretty unusual character.

Given where we are at the moment near the end of the season, we just hope that there is a great chance coming up to see a lot of twists, turns, and surprises. Remember that we are close to the home stretch at this point and while there is no guarantee of a season 2, don’t you want to be building towards that, just in case?

