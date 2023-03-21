Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS? Season 2 episode 16 talk

Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS? We don’t think it is some huge surprise that there is interest in learning more about what’s next. Odds are, you have heard the buzz that there is a three-part crossover on the horizon, and we are here to say it will be here in the near future!

Unfortunately, it is not going to be happening tonight. This event will be featured within the next FBI: International episode, but we are not anticipating getting to see that until we are around to Tuesday, April 4. This show will actually be kicking off the event at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and this is going to be a true crossover. What we mean by that is that you really will need to watch all three episodes to understand what’s happening. This isn’t like one of those Grey’s Anatomy – Station 19 ones where it seems to be done mostly to ensure people watch both shows, even if the crossover itself is tiny.

For the sake of this piece, let’s just share the FBI: International season 2 episode 16 synopsis below — we tend to think it does a good job of setting the stage, and also sharing some guest stars:

“Imminent Threat – Part One” – When the abduction of an American architect in Rome appears to be connected to a brewing terror threat in New York City, FBI’s Jubal (star Jeremy Sisto) and Nina (recurring star Shantel VanSanten) join Forrester and his Fly Team in Italy as they work together to find the missing American and shed light on the terrorists’ U.S. target, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, April 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. FBI stars Alana De La Garza and John Boyd also guest star in the episode, which is part one of a three-episode FBIs global crossover event.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

