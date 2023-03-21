Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Season 5 episode 17, crossover talk

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? If you are coming into this piece super-eager to get some more news on the show’s future, be assured we are happy to help! After all, there is a good bit still to be excited about when it comes to the rest of season 5, and that includes the crossover down the road!

Now, we should start with sharing the rather-unfortunate news here that the franchise, including of course the flagship show, is off the air tonight. We will not see it back until we get around to April 4, and that just so happens to be when the crossover is going to arrive!

While there are some crossovers out there in the TV world that feel like they are big events in name only, that is not what you are going to see here. These three episodes are extensively linked, and you really have to watch them all to understand things!

Now with that said, we should note that the FBI portion of the event is going to air specifically at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, following FBI: International. You can get some more news as to what lies ahead tomorrow:

“Imminent Threat – Part Two” – To aid Scola in his undercover mission to find the terrorists believed to be behind the imminent attack in New York City, Maggie calls in Remy (FBI: MOST WANTED series star Dylan McDermott), whose well-connected informant from a prior case may be key to moving the operation forward, in hour two of the three-episode FBIs global crossover event, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, April 4 (special time of 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. FBI: INTERNATIONAL stars Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto and FBI: MOST WANTED stars Roxy Sternberg and Keisha Castle-Hughes also guest star in the episode.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

