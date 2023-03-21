The Bachelor: Was Ariel Frankel eliminated by Zach before finale?

We knew into tonight’s The Bachelor that were would be some sort of elimination following fantasy suites — so did that happen to Ariel Frankel?

Entering the episode, the easiest assumption to make was that we were going to be seeing Ariel sent out of the door. Of the remaining three contestants, she seemed to form the latest connection to Zach Shallcross — she also had a hometown date that didn’t make us feel altogether confident that she was a frontrunner. To us, our feeling has been that Zach wants to be with Kaity and that has been the choice for a good while; also, we wonder if Charity being sent out after hometown dates was to make her path to being the next Bachelorette a little bit easier. (Yes, we recognize that we are going full tinfoil hat here … but we can’t help it at a certain point.)

The moment that Zach broke his intimacy promise with Gabi, it really caused everything else within him to spiral. For starters, he didn’t have such a moment with Ariel earlier on in the episode. Also, he didn’t want what happened with Gabi to be a secret! That created a lot of messiness throughout the aftermath, but it did set the stage for her exit pretty clearly.

Now as we move forward into the summer, we do wonder if there is going to be a chance to see Ariel as a part of Bachelor Nation again. At the moment, we do feel reasonably confident that she’s going to be asked to be a part of Bachelor in Paradise — she’s memorable enough and she’d get a lot of screen time. Does she want that, and will she be single at the time of filming? Those are the things that you gotta wonder for a little while.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

