The Bachelor finale spoilers: Are Zach and Kaity engaged?

As we move into tomorrow night’s The Bachelor fantasy suites episode, we have to talk about Zach Shallcross and Kaity. After all, how can we not?

There are a handful of different things well-worth discussing entering this episode, but the biggest one is that on paper, Kaity has to be the biggest frontrunner we’ve seen in this franchise in ages. The closest comparison we can think of is Jordan Rodgers back on JoJo Fletcher’s season, where it was clear for almost all of it that he was far and away the favorite and would end up being the choice. Kaity and Zach have chemistry, a solid rapport, and even reside in the same city already. They have everything going for them.

This is where we get to the most-interesting part of tomorrow night’s episode: Whether or not he’s going to do anything to mess this up. We’ve already seen Zach say in multiple previews that he is not going to be intimate in the fantasy suites, and here is our theory on that: He already knows that he’s picking Kaity and because of that, he doesn’t want to jeopardize something in the future for the two of them. The previews suggest that he could be breaking that promise he’s made to himself … but previews have also been proven to be misleading.

Also, we should note here that Zach, even before this season, made it clear that he didn’t think this was the most dramatic Bachelor saga we’ve had. That plus many other things suggests a fairly straightforward ending. While what happens tomorrow night could cause some drama, we’re not predicting some earth-shattering scandal.

Is it possible that something happens and Kaity does not end up being Zach’s final choice? Sure, but for now we have to bank on the expected and see if anything happens to change things at the last minute.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

