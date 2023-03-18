The Bachelor spoilers: Zach & Ariel’s fantasy suite talk

Monday night on ABC, you are going to see The Bachelor come back with the big fantasy suite episode … and there’s a lot of mess that goes along with that!

Can you be surprised that there are going to be some left turns here and there? You shouldn’t be. Zach Shallcross has already put himself in a really precarious position, saying out loud that he will not be intimate with anyone during the overnight dates. He seems to be operating from a place of wanting to save that for just one person, and there is no denying that it could make things really difficult if he goes back on it. It’s one thing to sleep with multiple people, and we do think there’s a general assumption that it is a part of the show. Saying you’re not going to and then doing it is a different issue altogether.

In a sneak peek for this episode over at Entertainment Tonight, you can see Zach express to Ariel that he wants to take that level of intimacy off the table, but he still wants to go to the fantasy suite with her and have that alone time. Ariel seems to be understanding, but then there is the situation where the two actually get to the room and that pull starts to get in Zach’s head. He’s got his own temptations that he will have to resist.

Let’s face it — compared to some previous seasons of The Bachelor, there hasn’t really been that much drama. There’s a reasonably good chance that it changes over the course of this particular episode, at least based on the previews that we’ve seen already. We do know that these can be misleading, but it certainly seems like at least one of the women is going to storm off in the middle of a conversation with him.

All of the drama may be a moot point anyway — it feels pretty obvious that he’s going to pick Kaity.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

