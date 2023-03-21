Quantum Leap season 1 episode 16: Is Ziggy the mole?

We knew that entering Quantum Leap season 1 episode 16, there was potential for there to be a big twist — and yet, we didn’t expect Ziggy.

There is a lot of irony within the end of this story, where it was realized that the super-computer was the real mole all along. We’re living in a world right now where there is a good bit of understandable paranoia about the role of technology in society with the rise of AI to extreme levels. Yet, Addison, Magic, and the rest of the team now has to figure out how to deal with this.

As if none of those was bad enough, did we mention that Ben almost died in this episode? That’s another crazy thing to think about at the moment. He leaped right after he was about to receive medical attention and with him in a new body, we tend to think that he is going to be just fine. Granted, there are a LOT of other problems that you should be left to think about now as he could be stranded without much in the way of help.

We like to think of the spot we’re in as the darkest night for Ben and the rest of the team. We know that he’s been fighting to get his way home, and we did get a chance to see some of the most adorable moments yet between him and Addison in this episode. Yet, as close as we are to the finale at this point, we also have to realize that we are still a good ways away from any closure. That is the painful push-and-pull that we are currently facing when it comes to this story. There is no guarantee that we’re going to see a reunion, and things could just get crazier from here on out.

Yeah … at this point, we’re prepared for anything.

What did you think overall about the events of Quantum Leap season 1 episode 16 over at NBC?

What did you think overall about the events of Quantum Leap season 1 episode 16 over at NBC?

